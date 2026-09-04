Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan to lead Group of LLDCs

Following a decision by the permanent representatives to the UN, Turkmenistan has been appointed to head the United Nations group bringing together developing countries that are landlocked. Azerbaijan will serve as vice-chair.

Elections for the leadership of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) were held in New York, with representatives of the UN substructure’s member states taking part at the level of permanent representatives.

Turkmenistan was unanimously elected chair of the Group of LLDCs, while Azerbaijan was elected vice-chair. The two countries will lead the Group for two years, in 2027–2028.

Ashgabat and Baku will take over the leadership of the Group of LLDCs on January 1 next year. A work plan for the two-year period will be drawn up and presented to Group members in November–December.

The Group’s leadership will also include Burundi, Laos, Paraguay, Rwanda and Chad.

The results of the elections at the level of permanent representatives will be formally confirmed at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Group of LLDCs member states in three weeks, on September 24, when the UN General Assembly is traditionally held.