Two commercial vessels collide off Istanbul

Two Turkish-flagged commercial vessels collided off Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara on Wednesday ​and one of the ships, which had 10 crew on board, ‌is believed to have sunk, the Istanbul governor's office and Turkish maritime affairs authority said.

The Alsu, en route to the Aegean port of Aliaga, and Tugberk Imamoglu, en ​route to the Black Sea port of Karadenizeregli, collided off the ​Silivri district of Istanbul at 00:00 GMT, the ⁠Istanbul governor's office said.

Coastguard ships and helicopters were sent ​to the scene for search and rescue, and there was no visible damage ​on the Alsu. Authorities were unable to establish contact with the Tugberk Imamoglu and its 10 crew members.

One helicopter and 14 coastguard ships were conducting the ​search and rescue operation, the Transport Ministry's maritime affairs authority said.

It said ​its rescue centre received an emergency signal from the Tugberk Imamoglu and ‌the ⁠captain of the Alsu informed the rescue centre that it had collided with an unidentified vessel.

The Tugberk Imamoglu was carrying some 4,200 tons of coiled steel, and the Alsu was carrying ​some 3,000 tons ​of engine oil ⁠when they collided in a busy ship traffic lane, the maritime affairs authority said.

It said that since the Tugberk ​Imamoglu had failed to respond to any calls and ​the crew ⁠could not be reached by their mobile phones, the authority assessed that it had sunk.