Vestnik Kavkaza

UAE and Iran hold first talks since start of Middle East war

UAE and Iran hold first talks since start of Middle East war
© Photo: Andrei Murin/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Tehran and Abu Dhabi have held their first negotiations since the outbreak of the Middle East conflict, Bloomberg reported.

According to the agency, both sides expressed a desire to normalize relations and move toward less confrontational rhetoric. The talks were initiated by the UAE, which aims to resolve differences with Tehran.

Bloomberg sources indicated that Abu Dhabi is focused on minimizing economic and security damage, and that UAE officials have softened their stance compared to the early days of the war.

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