US-Iran consultations already underway - Trump

Plans of holding a meeting of U.S. and Iranian officials remain in force, and the sides are holding consultations on the subject, U.S. President Donald Trump said at the White House.

"They [Iranians] would like to do something, and we'll see if something is going to be done," Trump said when asked whether Iran was ready to reach an agreement.

According to him, they had a chance to do something a while ago, and it didn't work out, and the U.S. did Operation Midnight Hammer.

"I don't think they want that happening again. They would like to negotiate. We are negotiating with them right now," Trump said.

The U.S. leader did not disclose the venue of the upcoming talks.