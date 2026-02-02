Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant gets transformers

At the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Türkiye, block transformers were installed at Unit 1. They will transmit power to the distributor and from there to the country's power grid.

At Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (AKP), Türkiye's first nuclear power plant, which is being built by Rosatom, block transformers were installed at Unit 1, Sergey Butskikh, CEO of Akkuyu Nuclear, informed.

"Block step-up transformers are one of the key elements of the power unit's power distribution system. Through them, electricity generated by the turbogenerator will be transmitted to the switchgear and afterwards to the unified power grid of the Republic of Turkiye,”

– Sergey Butskikh said.

Installation is currently underway, followed by a series of high-voltage tests.