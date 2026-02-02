Security cannot be discussed ignoring British and French nuclear arsenals - Peskov

When discussing the future strategic security system, Russia cannot ignore the nuclear capabilities of U.S. allies in Europe - Britain and France, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The New START treaty expires in early February 2026.