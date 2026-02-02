Vestnik Kavkaza

Security cannot be discussed ignoring British and French nuclear arsenals - Peskov

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

When discussing the future strategic security system, Russia cannot ignore the nuclear capabilities of U.S. allies in Europe - Britain and France, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It is important for us that, when discussing the future system of strategic stability, we cannot ignore the nuclear capabilities of U.S. allies in Europe, namely Britain and France. Without this, further discussions will definitely be impossible," Peskov said.

The New START treaty expires in early February 2026.

