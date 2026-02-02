Azerbaijan and Israel sign memorandum on AI

Azerbaijan and Israel will conduct joint research in the field of AI: the parties signed a joint memorandum.

Baku and Tel Aviv continue to develop technological cooperation: the parties signed a memorandum on artificial intelligence (AI).

The agreement was signed by Erez Askal, Head of the National Authority for Artificial Intelligence of Israel, and Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Media of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the signing.

As part of this cooperation, the parties plan to develop supercomputers and adapt AI for various economic sectors. Specialists from Azerbaijan and Israel will also conduct joint research and development work.