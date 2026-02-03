Netanyahu and Witkoff discuss situation around Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff met in Jerusalem to discuss Gaza peace process and the situation around Iran, the office of the Israeli PM said.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the uncompromising demand for the disarmament of Hamas, the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, and the fulfillment of the war objectives prior to the reconstruction of the Strip," the office said.

In the course of the conversation, Netanuahu "clarified that the Palestinian Authority will not be part of the administration of the Gaza Strip in any way, and updated on the violations discovered in the Strip in the use of UNRWA bags to conceal weaponry."

The sides also discussed the situation around Iran amid the growing tensions in the region.