Funding for orphans housing program in Karachay-Cherkessia increases fivefold

"Considering the importance of this issue, at the regional level, we are consistently increasing funding from the republican budget for the purchase of housing for orphans. From 2021 to 2026, it has increased fivefold, and 308 mln rubles have been allocated for this purpose for the current year,”

— Rashid Temrezov said.