US shoots down Iranian drone

The U.S. military shot down an Iranian drone that was flying toward the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

The Iranian Shahed-139 drone was flying toward the carrier "with unclear intent" and was shot down by an F-35 U.S. fighter jet, the U.S. military said.

The U.S. military's Central Command said that an F-35C fighter jet from Abraham Lincoln shot down the Iranian drone in self-defense and to protect the aircraft carrier and personnel on board.