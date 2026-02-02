Putin spoke with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and discussed the Russian-Saudi partnership.

Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Kremlin press service reports.

The parties discussed bilateral relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The Russian leader congratulated the prince on the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

"In anticipation of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic ties, celebrated on February 19, (…) it was noted with satisfaction that bilateral relations have reached a high level and have acquired a multifaceted and mutually beneficial nature,”

– Vladimir Putin said.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation within OPEC+, the press service informs.