Railcars with Russian grain arrive in Armenia via Azerbaijan

25 railcars carrying Russian grain arrived in Armenia. The freight train passed through Azerbaijan.

The 25 railcars carrying grain from Russia departed on Sunday. The total cargo volume is approximately 1,700 tons.

Baku and Yerevan agreed to transit cargo through Azerbaijan in autumn 2025. Under the agreement, Armenia received nearly 20,000 tons of grain. Gasoline and diesel fuel supplies from Azerbaijan to Armenia have also begun. Currently, the parties are discussing transit in the opposite direction: from Armenia to Russia via Azerbaijan.