Kobakhidze meets with Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan

Irakli Kobakhidze discussed investment, trade, and development prospects for the Middle Corridor with Masrour Barzani. The meeting took place in Dubai.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze held talks with the Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, the Georgian government's press service informs.

The two sides discussed the development of trade ties and the deepening of investment partnerships. The heads of government noted Georgia's special position as an important transit point for regional trade routes. Kobakhidze and Barzani also discussed the development of the Middle Corridor.