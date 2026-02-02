Vestnik Kavkaza

Kobakhidze meets with Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan

Kobakhidze meets with Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan
© Photo: Georgian Government Website

Irakli Kobakhidze discussed investment, trade, and development prospects for the Middle Corridor with Masrour Barzani. The meeting took place in Dubai.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze held talks with the Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, the Georgian government's press service informs.

The two sides discussed the development of trade ties and the deepening of investment partnerships. The heads of government noted Georgia's special position as an important transit point for regional trade routes. Kobakhidze and Barzani also discussed the development of the Middle Corridor.

350 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.