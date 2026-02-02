Vestnik Kavkaza

Silver soars 13 percent after recent crash

Silver soars 13 percent after recent crash
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Silver prices soared 13.1% on Tuesday, reaching $87.06 per ounce. This is a sharp recovery from a drop to $72.10 in early February.

Silver prices surged sharply on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. According to Comex data, the price of March 2026 futures increased for over 13%.

By 6:15 PM, silver prices had surged 13.1%, reaching $87.06 per ounce. During the trading session, the precious metal hit new highs, briefly rising to $89.03.

The current surge in silver prices on the exchange was preceded by an equally sharp decline. Just a few weeks after the price broke through the $120 per ounce level, the price collapsed to $72.1 in early February.

160 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.