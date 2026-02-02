Silver soars 13 percent after recent crash

Silver prices soared 13.1% on Tuesday, reaching $87.06 per ounce. This is a sharp recovery from a drop to $72.10 in early February.

The current surge in silver prices on the exchange was preceded by an equally sharp decline. Just a few weeks after the price broke through the $120 per ounce level, the price collapsed to $72.1 in early February.