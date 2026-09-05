US, Israel must be promptly engaged in Middle East security discussion - Lavrov

The United States and Israel should promptly engage in discussions on Middle East security before new election cycles begin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with students and faculty at MGIMO University.

"Now there will be elections in Israel and the U.S., and we need to seize the moment when it is convenient for them to talk. Because once this moment [passes], a new election cycle begins," Lavrov said.

He noted that the trend that if they live next to each other, they should not create threats to one another is continuing.