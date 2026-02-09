US Vice President arrives in Baku

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Azerbaijan. His official visit takes place today and tomorrow.

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Azerbaijan on Tuesday afternoon for an official visit. A guard of honor greeted him at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

JD Vance was met by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials. The US politician's official visit to Baku takes place today and tomorrow.

Yesterday and today in the morning Vance was in Yerevan with official visit.