US Vice President arrives in Yerevan

According to Armenian media reports, US Vice President J.D. Vance has arrived in Yerevan as part of a working visit to the South Caucasus.

"US Vice President J.D. Vance arrives in Armenia",

Armenian media reported.

Vance is scheduled to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan this evening.

The talks will focus on economic cooperation within the "Trump Route" project's framework. The project's development within the delegation is being handled by Jacob Helberg, Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs.

Following the meetings in Yerevan, Vance will travel to Baku, where he is expected to stay until February 11.