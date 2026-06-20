US and Iran agree on lowering uranium enrichment level

The talks between the United States and Iran have yielded an agreement on lowering uranium enrichment level in Iran, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in an interview with the Al Arabiya television channel.

"America asked to remove nuclear stockpiles, but we have made a decision to lower enrichment [level]," Ishaq Dar said.

According to the minister, Iranian nuclear stockpiles "are still buried under ground."

He also noted that Washington and Tehran "have arrived at a conclusion that diplomacy is the solution."

The Qatari foreign ministry earlier announced the beginning of Qatar-and Pakistan-mediated talks between the U.S. and Iranian delegations in Switzerland. The sides formed technical groups to work on the final agreement, it added.