US announces strikes on Iranian tankers

Today, three tankers, two loaded with oil and one unladen, were hit by US missiles in response to an attack by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on US vessels in the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf.

US Central Command released information about attacks on tankers belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran. The US military struck Iranian commercial vessels after the IRGC launched a missile attack on two US maritime patrol vessels.

According to the information released, the US strikes targeted the oil carrier Downy near Iran’s key maritime oil logistics hub in the Persian Gulf, Kharg Island; the oil-loaded vessel Stark 1 off the coast of the Iranian port of Jask in the Gulf of Oman; and unladen crude tanker Kylo, which was drifting in the Gulf of Oman.