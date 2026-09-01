US changes Iran military strategy

The U.S. military struck two Iranian government tankers as part of a broader wave of attacks targeting Iran, Axios reported, citing U.S. officials.

The strikes marked the first time the U.S. has targeted Iranian tankers in retaliation for attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, rather than to prevent violations of a U.S. naval blockade.

A U.S. official said the operation was part of a new "tanker for tanker" policy approved by U.S. President Donald Trump to deter Iranian attacks on tankers transiting the strategic waterway.

U.S. officials said about 100 targets were struck Tuesday, including IRGC air defense sites, radar systems, mine-laying capabilities, communications facilities, anti-ship cruise missile launchers and attack drone launchers.

The two Iranian tankers were anchored off Iran's coast north of the U.S. naval blockade line. U.S. drones fired missiles that struck their engine rooms, said officials.

Iran responded by launching about 25 ballistic missiles, but U.S. officials said only half reached Jordanian airspace. Ten were intercepted, while three landed without causing casualties.

Iran also launched about two dozen drones at US bases in Bahrain, most of which were intercepted. Ballistic missiles and drones were also fired at U.S. bases in Kuwait, while two drones targeting a U.S. base in Erbil in Iraq were intercepted.

The White House and the U.S. military’s Central Command said the strikes were conducted in response to recent attempted IRGC attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on U.S. bases in the region.

Axios reported that the strikes were also part of a broader plan under consideration by Trump and his senior aides to prevent Iran from rebuilding radar and missile capabilities needed to threaten shipping in the strait.

A U.S. official believes that the strikes degraded Iran's capabilities and "bought at least a month" of lower threat levels for commercial ships.