US diplomats and family members begin to return to Mideast embassies

American diplomats and some of their family members are beginning to return to U.S. embassies in the Middle East after many were ordered to leave their posts during the early days of the war with Iran, The Associated Press reported.

Although most embassies are not returning to full strength immediately, starting this week the U.S. State Department has begun to lift certain staffing and other restrictions on personnel.

On Friday, the day the Iran war hit its six-month mark, embassies in Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain announced they would allow diplomats’ family members to return, although in Bahrain and Kuwait it applies only to those older than 18.

Earlier in the week, all family members of U.S. government employees in Israel, as well as those who are over 21 of those who work in Lebanon, were given the go-ahead to return.