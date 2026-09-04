US drafting Middle East strategy for post-Iran war period - report

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is developing a post-war action plan for the Middle East, Axios reported, citing sources.

According to them, the administration "is working on a post-war strategy focused on a regional effort to contain Iran and expand normalization of relations between Israel and its neighbors." The United States is working to create "a regional alignment among U.S. allies to contain Iran," with Washington as a guarantor.

In addition, the Trump administration is considering moving to the next stage of the Gaza peace plan, reaching a security agreement between Syria and Israel, and implementing the agreement between Israel and Lebanon, Axios wrote. Also, the U.S. is working toward a Saudi-Israeli normalization agreement.

The strategy is still in the early stages of drafting, the news website added. The initial work is being conducted both at the U.S. senior political level and at the working level across government agencies, U.S. officials told Axios.