US evacuates servicemen from nearest to Iran bases

The US is preparing for Iran's promised counterattack: the number of troops at the US bases in Qatar and Bahrain has been reduced, as they were moved to safe locations.

The New York Times, citing sources in the Pentagon, reports the withdrawal of several hundred troops from the US bases in Qatar and Bahrain, two countries geographically closest to Iran.

The number of troops at bases in these countries has been minimized in anticipation of a US attack on Iran: the Pentagon expects the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to attack US targets at the easiest points to strike: bases in Qatar and Bahrain.