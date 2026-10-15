US expands restrictions against Iran

The US has expanded its anti‑Iran sanctions list, adding 10 companies and 16 individuals, as well as a Cuban bank, according to the Treasury Department.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the blacklist now includes Banco Internacional de Comercio, S.A., which allegedly provided financial services to Iranian entities.

Iraq‑based International Development Bank has also been added, with transactions permitted until the end of the month.

The sanctioned companies are registered in Iran, Iraq, and Hong Kong, while the individuals are Iranian citizens.