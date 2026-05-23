US expects Iran to approve peace agreement within several days

The U.S. administration expects Tehran to approve a peace deal within several days, Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 correspondent Barak Ravid said.

"The agreement with Iran is not expected to be signed today," he wrote on X, citing a U.S. administration official.

"The official said there are still several details to close. There is still back and forth over certain parts of the deal. Some words that are important to us and some words that are important to them," Barak Ravid said.

According to him, the U.S. side expects that "it will take several days for this to go through all the approvals" by the Iranian authorities.