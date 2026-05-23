Russia and Armenia are friends and continue dialogue - Kremlin

Russia and Armenia, being members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), remain friends and maintain their bilateral dialogue, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We are continuing our dialogue. We uphold the dialogue with our Armenian friends and will continue to do so in the future. Together with Armenia we are part of one of the advanced integration processes," Peskov said.

The Kremlin expects Armenia to participate in upcoming meetings of the Eurasian Economic Union in Astana despite the reported absence of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.