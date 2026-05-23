Jeyhun Bayramov to address UN Security Council meeting

Today, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has departed for a working visit to New York to participate in the high-level session dedicated to the defense of the UN Charter, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

On May 26, Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to address a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council. The session will focus on "Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centric international system."

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani diplomat will hold bilateral meetings with various high-ranking international officials during his visit.