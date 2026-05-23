Rubio announces news on Iran negotiations

The USA and Iran have made significant progress in negotiations, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced following talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Speaking at a press conference, Rubio said news on the matter could be expected later in the day.

"On the Iran situation, there'll be, I believe, maybe more news coming out a little bit later today on this topic, and I'll leave it to the President (Donald Trump – the editor's note) to make further announcements on it. Suffice it to say that some progress has been made, significant progress, although not final",

Marco Rubio said.

Earlier, US officials told media outlets that Washington and Tehran are close to finalizing a 60-day memorandum of understanding. Under the reported terms, the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened to shipping for two months with no transit fees, Iran would clear mines from the strategic waterway, and the US would lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and some sanctions, including those restricting Iranian oil sales.