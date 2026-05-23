Armenia says Armenia's railway link with EU now operational

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that rail link with Türkiye via Georgia has been opened to facilitate import and export operations, referring to the Akhalkalaki-Kars railway route.

“Pleased to announce that following the Azerbaijani railway, the Turkish railway via Georgia, is now open for Armenian export and import,” Pashinyan said.

Describing the development as a major step for the country’s economic life, the Armenian PM thanked Yerevan’s partners in Türkiye and Georgia for their “constructive cooperation.”

He recalled that Armenia is already connected to Russia via Georgia and Azerbaijan by rail, establishing a continuous link that extends through Russia and Kazakhstan all the way to China.

Furthermore, the new Akhalkalaki-Kars corridor now grants the country access to the EU through Georgia and Türkiye.