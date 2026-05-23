US-Iran framework agreement is 95 percent complete - report

The framework agreement between United States and Iran is "95% there," Fox News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to the sources, Tehran has agreed in principle to the framework agreement and it is 95% complete.

"We have a deal on the nuclear stockpile and the Strait of Hormuz but are negotiating language. We are not there yet on a deal. We are not going to sign a deal today or tomorrow," one of the officials said.

The official believes U.S. President Donald Trump could give the agreement another 5-7 days to finalize it. If Washington fails to reach a favorable deal, the U.S. military could resume bombing the Islamic Republic, the source suggested.

Earlier, Trump stated that the agreements with Iran had not yet been fully finalized. He also said that he had instructed his negotiators "not to rush into a deal" with Tehran.