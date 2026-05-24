Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran may transfer highly enriched uranium to China - media

Iran may transfer highly enriched uranium to China - media
© Photo: Yaroslav Lobanov/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran has signaled its readiness to remove highly enriched uranium from its territory as part of a settlement with the USA, but only if the material is shipped to China, Saudi media reported.

Citing high-level sources, Al Hadath TV said Tehran is seeking guarantees from Beijing before proceeding further in negotiations with Washington.

It was reported yesterday that the US and Iran may soon sign a 60-day memorandum of understanding. One of the key elements of the proposed agreement is Tehran's explicit commitment to relinquish its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium.

560 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.