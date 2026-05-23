Erdoğan congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

''On behalf of my nation and myself, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan," Erdogan said.

He noted the continuous strengthening of Azerbaijan and the growth of its influence both in the region and on the international stage.

"The deep-rooted brotherhood and solidarity between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, which draws its strength from history, grows stronger every day," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader noted that Türkiye will continue to develop cooperation and solidarity with Azerbaijan in all fields.

"Our strong solidarity, cooperation, and joint projects will continue to make significant contributions to the well-being of our peoples," Erdogan said.

He stressed the positive impact and contribution of the spirit of solidarity between Türkiye and Azerbaijan on the development of our cooperation and solidarity throughout the Turkic world, particularly under the umbrella of the Organization of Turkic States.

Erdogan wished Ilham Aliyev good health and happiness, convey my best wishes for the continued prosperity and progress of the people of Azerbaijan.