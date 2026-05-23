Putin to pay state visit to Kazakhstan on May 27-29 - Akorda

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on May 27-29, the Kazakh presidential press service said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on May 27-29 at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev," the statement reads.

The heads of state will discuss the state and prospects of strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Russia, the press service said.

A Eurasian economic forum will be held on May 28 with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) heads of state. The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will meet on May 29, the press service said.