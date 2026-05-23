Putin to visit Kazakhstan for EAEU Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Kazakhstan at the end of May, Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin reported.

The Russian leader will travel to the Central Asian republic in the middle of next week.

"A state visit to Kazakhstan will take place in the middle of the week. A new Eurasian Economic Union summit will also be held there, in Astana,"

Zarubin said.

The EAEU heads of state meeting is scheduled for May 29 in Astana, where Armenia's status within the union is expected to be discussed.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not attend the summit due to his ongoing election campaign, he previously emphasized