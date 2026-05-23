Oman and Iran discuss principles of safe navigation in Strait of Hormuz

Oman and Iran have held talks to discuss principles of ensuring safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Omani foreign ministry said.

According to the ministry, the meeting between Omani Foreign Minister Bard al-Busaidi and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi was followed by a meeting between the Omani and Iranian delegations to discuss a set of principles regulating free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in conformity with the norms of international law.

The ministry added that the sides exchanged opinion on how to ensure safe navigation of ships, trade, and supply chains.

According to the ministry, al-Busaidi received the senior Iranian diplomat, who conveyed a verbal message from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi about "the ongoing Pakistani-mediated Iranian-U.S. negotiations."