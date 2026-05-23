Pashinyan promises to focus on EAEU

Nikol Pashinyan has claimed he wields significant influence within the EAEU and, after the parliamentary elections, will turn his full attention to implementing the organisation’s four fundamental principles.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he he holds significant influence within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and that there are no insurmountable problems within the body for him.

According to the head of Armenia’s government, this status derives from the fact that he takes part in sessions of the Intergovernmental Council as prime minister, while at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council he acts as head of state.

“This status allows me to assert that within the EAEU there are no unresolvable issues for me,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

After the parliamentary elections, Pashinyan intends to focus on implementing the EAEU’s four fundamental principles: the free movement of goods, services, labour and capital.

“There is no issue related to the application of these four principles that I could not resolve,” Pashinyan said.

The PM added, however, that Armenia cannot simultaneously be a member of both the European Union and the EAEU. That said, there is no need to choose at present, as the country is a member of the Eurasian union while deepening ties with the EU.