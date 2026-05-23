Israel destroys Hezbollah tunnel in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military has destroyed a Hezbollah tunnel in the Mount Dov area of southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces announced.

The tunnel was 100 meters long and contained several fortified rooms, according to the IDF.

"IDF troops are operating in the Mount Dov area in southern Lebanon in accordance with the ceasefire agreement. Troops discovered and destroyed an underground terrorist tunnel approximately 100 meters long, which contained four fortified rooms used by Hezbollah terrorists",

an IDF spokesperson said.

The military said it remains committed to countering any threats to Israeli civilians and soldiers.