US not to unfreeze Iran's funds as bonus for signing deal

The United States will not unfreeze Iranian funds or lift sanctions against the Islamic Republic as a reward for signing a possible deal, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a hearing in the Appropriations Committee of the House of Representatives.

"All of that will be condition based, meaning no, there's not going to be some sort of advanced signing bonus or good faith front," Rubio said.

According to him, if the money is going to fund the proxies, then it won't be returned to them. However, in the context of the possible lifting of U.S. restrictions, "specific sanctions that are in place related directly to the nuclear program" are being discussed, the U.S. Secretary of State added.