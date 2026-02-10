US prepares missiles for launch at Qatar airbase - media

The US military has positioned missiles for rapid launch at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, according to Reuters. The move may indicate Washington’s readiness to take military action against Iran.

The number of Patriot missiles deployed on mobile launchers has been increased, enabling rapid deployment in the event of an attack order, the agency reports.

Satellite imagery also shows a heightened US Air Force presence at bases in the region. At a facility in Jordan, 17 F-15E strike aircraft and eight A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft have been identified.