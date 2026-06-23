US to sell dozens of jet engines to Türkiye

According to sources, the White House is planning to approve the sale of jet engines worth over $700 mln to Türkiye.

The Trump administration intends to approve the sale of several dozen jet engines to Türkiye, with the total deal value potentially reaching hundreds of millions of dollars, Reuters reports, citing four informed sources.

Thus, Ankara may receive General Electric engines, which will be installed on Türkiye's first fighter jet, the Kaan, a project initiated in 2016.

One source specifies that the cost of the shipment could exceed $700 mln.

It is worth noting that Congress opposes the deal, which is especially important on the eve of the NATO summit that will be held in Anakara on July 7-8.