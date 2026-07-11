Vance may be blamed for breakdown of dialogue with Iran - US media

US officials may hold Vice President J.D. Vance primarily responsible for the collapse of dialogue with Iran and the failure to implement the Islamabad Memorandum, Politico reported, citing former White House officials.

Former government officials described the violation of the memorandum's terms as inevitable, citing the absence of provisions for a ceasefire in Lebanon and control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Vance's early skepticism about Iran's commitment to the deal helped strengthen his political position. However, many Republicans believe he will still be held accountable if the escalation leads to serious economic difficulties.

On the night of July 12, the US military launched powerful strikes against Iran, with Central Command citing Iranian actions against commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces reported retaliatory strikes on US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, while Tehran accused Washington of violating the ceasefire.