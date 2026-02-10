Vestnik Kavkaza

Vance reveals uniqueness of Azerbaijaтni foreign policy

Здание МИД в Баку
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who is visiting Baku, praised Azerbaijan's foreign policy. According to Vance, other than U.S. President Donald Trump, the only leader in the world who has really good relations with both the Turks and the Israelis is President Ilham Aliyev.

"I was telling my staff before we landed that, other than President Trump, the only leader in the world who has really good relations with both the Turks and the Israelis is President Ilham Aliyev," JD Vance said.

He noted that the food must be really good in Azerbaijan.

"We're gonna find out in a little bit about the food, and I'm sure it will be great," JD Vance said.

430 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.