U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who is visiting Baku, praised Azerbaijan's foreign policy. According to Vance, other than U.S. President Donald Trump, the only leader in the world who has really good relations with both the Turks and the Israelis is President Ilham Aliyev.

"I was telling my staff before we landed that, other than President Trump, the only leader in the world who has really good relations with both the Turks and the Israelis is President Ilham Aliyev," JD Vance said.

He noted that the food must be really good in Azerbaijan.