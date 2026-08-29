Vice president and prime minister appointed in Kazakhstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree appointing Erlan Karin as the country’s vice president, according to a document published by the presidential press service.

"To appoint Erlan Tynymbaiuly Karin as vice president of the Republic of Kazakhstan, relieving him of his previous post," the decree reads.

Karin previously served as the first deputy head of the presidential administration, and before the new constitution took effect, he was state counsellor.

Tokayev has also signed a decree appointing Oljas Bektenov as Kazakhstan’s prime minister. Bektenov has headed the government since 2024.

Earlier, Members of Kazakhstan’s new unicameral parliament, the Kurultai, have voted to reappoint Oljas Bektenov as the country's prime minister and Erlan Karin, who previously served as the first deputy head of the presidential administration, as the country's vice president.

Bektenov’s candidacy was supported by 137 of the 145 deputies present. The 45·year-old Bektenov has led the government since February 2024. Over the years, he has served as head of Kazakhstan’s Presidential Administration and chairman of the Anti·Corruption Agency.

Karin’s candidacy, proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was supported by 141 of the 145 deputies present. Over the years, the 50-year-old Erlan Karin has served as Kazakhstan’s state counsellor, state secretary, and assistant to the Kazakh president.