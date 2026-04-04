Visa-free travel between Russia and China should be made permanent - Chinese Ambassador

The visa-free regime between Russia and China should be extended indefinitely, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui has stated.

He noted that the permanent visa-free arrangement has already provided both sides with "many convenient conditions" and would continue to benefit the Russian and Chinese peoples.

When asked by TASS how long the current mutual visa-free regime should be extended, the ambassador replied: "I hope it lasts forever".

The visa-free regime with China was launched last September and is currently valid until September 14, 2026.