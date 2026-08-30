Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev meet in Bishkek

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a face‑to‑face meeting on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games in Bishkek.

The two leaders spoke during the 6th World Nomad Games opening, which is being held in the Kyrgyz capital.

The talks took place as the SCO summit is taking place in Bishkek. Monday's agenda featured an "SCO Plus" session with member states, observers, dialogue partners, and international organisations, while a meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council is set for Tuesday.