WUF13 Ministerial Meeting kicks off in Baku

A ministerial meeting is underway in Baku on the opening day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, Azerbaijani media reported.

The main topic of discussion was the New Urban Agenda, an initiative that has never been held before.

"The meeting, taking place at the midpoint of the 20-year implementation of the New Urban Agenda, provides an opportunity to assess progress, identify existing challenges, and shape the next phase of its implementation",

the media stated.

Participants will discuss housing policies needed to achieve inclusive and sustainable urban development under the forum's main theme: "Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities".