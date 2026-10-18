Washington confirms possibility of Russia-US-China summit

The possibility of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian head of state Vladimir Putin, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam is being discussed, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"I think there have been talks of a meeting. I don't know [if] anything has been finalized, but the president (Trump) has been clear: he'd like the war in Ukraine and Russia to end," Marco Rubio said.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told The Wall Street Journal that Russia, the US, and China acknowledge the possibility of a trilateral meeting, although there is no clear understanding yet on its organization or potential agenda.