What will Iranian assets be used for? Trump's response

The American president announced that Iran's unfrozen assets will be used to purchase agricultural products and medicine from the United States.

US President Donald Trump announced that unfrozen Iranian assets will be used to purchase medicine and agricultural products.

He announced this in a post on his personal page on Truth Social.

According to him, the purchases will be made exclusively from the United States.

"Funds released by the US Treasury and/or funds received under sanctions are being placed in a US-controlled escrow account and will be used to purchase food and medicine exclusively from the United States,”

– Donald Trump wrote.

According to the American leader, Iranians will be able to purchase corn, wheat, and soybeans.