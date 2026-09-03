Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Moscow

A flight carrying U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner has landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport.

They were met by Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev.

Earlier, a source in the European Union’s air traffic control services told TASS that a U.S. government plane has crossed the Russian border, entering Russian airspace from Finland.

"The U.S. Boeing C-32A special aircraft, en route from Miami International Airport, made a stopover in Helsinki at about 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT - TASS) and is now continuing its flight after crossing the Russian border," the source said.

According to earlier reports, U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner plan to visit Moscow and Kiev on September 5-6.

On September 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kushner and Witkoff are always welcome in Russia, and Moscow enjoys working with them.