Witkoff and Kushner preparing to visit Moscow - Media

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steven Witkoff and his son‑in‑law Jared Kushner are planning to visit Kyiv and Moscow in the near future, a TASS source confirmed.

"Yes, that's right",

the agency's interlocutor said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier that Witkoff and Kushner were "devoting 100% of their time" to negotiating peace agreements, including the Ukrainian settlement.

Let us remind you that the previous visit of Witkoff and Kushner to Moscow took place in January of this year. CIA Director John Ratcliffe travelled to the Russian capital last week.